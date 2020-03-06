Held under the Flow Talks banner, the free-to-attend, open-to-all event showcases successful women as shining examples of society, who have the passion, dedication, and perseverance to push themselves to the limit and succeed in their chosen craft and personal advocacies.

March 6, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Taking inspiration from this year’s International Women’s Day theme, #EachforEqual, Dubai’s pioneering healthy-eating hub, Flow at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, is staging an event entitled “Meet the Equalizers” on Sunday March 8th, as a celebration of female triumphs to date, highlighting how one’s gender should never be a hindrance to success.

Elena Kinane, owner of Greenheart Organic Farms

Held under the Flow Talks banner, the free-to-attend, open-to-all event showcases successful women as shining examples of society, who have the passion, dedication, and perseverance to push themselves to the limit and succeed in their chosen craft and personal advocacies. Sam Kaufman Saliba, founder of Art Painting Lab

With #Next50years being the wider UAE holistic focus, the motivational panel of guest speakers includes long-time UAE residents Sam Kaufman Saliba, a visual creative art director and founder of Art Painting Lab; and Elena Kinane, a leading advocate of a healthy, eco-friendly lifestyle and owner of Greenheart Organic Farms.

Caroline Labouchere, model.

Also part of the panel are Caroline Labouchere, who at 55 years of age is a model and ambassador for women of her generation; and Anna Roberts, a communications educator, award-winning radio show host, TV presenter, and speaker who helps professionals overcome fear and build confidence by empowering them with strategic communication tools.

Anna Roberts, communications educator, award-winning radio show host, TV presenter, and speaker

Moderated by Maz Hakim, the popular Afghan-Australian radio presenter, the "Succeed with Passion" panel discussion promises to be a thought-provoking, inspiring and highly informative session. Make sure you check it out!

Related: Boss Ladies: Three Successful Women Whose Stories (And Words) Will Inspire You