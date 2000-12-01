In the United States and abroad, pros give small firms a helping hand.

Entrepreneurs in the United States interested in forging joint ventures or partnerships or selling equipment, goods or services worldwide can seek help from the International Executive Service Corp (IESC).

IESC is a 36-year-old nonprofit U.S.-based organization funded primarily by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). IESC provides technical assistance and business development help to enterprises in more than 50 developing nations around the globe. The hands-on services are provided by senior-level business professionals who volunteer their time.

U.S.-based entrepreneurs are assisted through the USAID's Global Technology Network. When foreign companies and people receiving U.S. help begin looking for U.S. products or partnerships, the IESC acts as a matchmaker.

IESC works with the foreign firms to increase productivity and competitiveness; help them meet international business standards such as ISO 9000, ISO 14000 and HACCP; present volunteer-hosted training sessions for them at U.S. locations; and help identify and evaluate American tech-nology with joint venture or partnership potential.

To get more information on IESC, visit the Web Site at www.iesc.org, or call (800) 243-4372, ext. 6038.