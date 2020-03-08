EachForEqual: Ten Empowering Feminist Quotes To Mark International Women's Day

While the road to gender equality is still being paved, women around the world stand united against inequality, whether in the workplace or at home.

Feminism, while still one of the the most frowned upon F-words on the internet today, has come a long way since its inception. While the road to gender equality is still being paved, women around the world stand united against inequality, whether in the workplace or at home. Here are ten empowering feminist quotes to inspire you this International Women’s Day.

Malala Yousafzai “I raise up my voice, not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard… We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made… It shouldn't be that women are the exception.”

Hillary Clinton "When there are no ceilings, the sky's the limit. So let's keep going- let's keep going until every one of the 161 million women and girls across America has the opportunity she deserves to have."

Janelle Monáe "Women will be hidden no more. We will not remain hidden figures. We have names. … It was a woman that gave you Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was a woman that gave you Malcolm X. And according to the Bible, it was a woman that gave you Jesus. Don't you ever forget it."

Sheryl Sandberg "In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “Justice is about making sure that being polite is not the same thing as being quiet. In fact, often times, the most righteous thing you can do is shake the table.”

Sojourner Truth "That man over there says that women need to be helped into carriages, and lifted over ditches, and to have the best place everywhere. Nobody ever helps me into carriages, or over mud-puddles, or gives me any best place! And ain't I a woman?"

Anuradha Ghandy "By propagating women's nature as non-violent they are discouraging women from becoming fighters in the struggle for their own liberation and that of society."

Barbara Ehrenreich "Of all the nasty outcomes predicted for women's liberation … none was more alarming than the suggestion that women would eventually become just like men."

Ilhan Omar "They cannot stand that a refugee, a black woman, an immigrant, a Muslim, shows up in Congress thinking she's equal to them. But I say to them, 'How else did you expect me to show up?'"

