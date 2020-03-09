Workplace Stress: 8 Signs You Are Suffering

Work-related stress is the response people may have when presented with work demands and pressures that are not matched to their knowledge, and abilities and which challenge their ability to cope

March 9, 2020

Stress. Stressing. Stressed. These are the many moods of the average working professional in India. Almost 89% of Indians and 95% of millennials in India are estimated to be suffering from stress at their workplace.

We are all aware that some stress is inevitable at work. However, when it moves from a temporary issue to an excessive and chronic one, it becomes a matter of serious concern.

Running from meeting to meeting, deadlines, the never-ending string of emails and dealing with unpleasant clients are all contributors to workplace stress. Owing to the growing economic concerns in the previous year, work-related stress complaints have increased to 16%.

Besides regular workplace stress factors, corporate employees are also plagued by the uncertainty of their jobs, poor increments, and challenges meeting revenue targets.

Amidst this challenging environment, workplace stress is born.

What is Work-Related Stress?

According to WHO, “Work-related stress is the response people may have when presented with work demands and pressures that are not matched to their knowledge, and abilities and which challenge their ability to cope.”

It’s true that when you’re really unhappy with your job, it can wreak havoc on your body. Many digital entrepreneurs and content creators have recognised aches, sicknesses, sleeplessness and mood changes as primary symptoms of work-related stress. There comes a point when it all becomes too much.

If you ever feel like you’re on the verge of experiencing stress and burnout at work, watch out for these signs.

Warning Signs To Watch Out For

You seldom leave your desk: Stress at work can bog you down completely. If you can’t find a minute to get yourself a cup of coffee or break for a quick chat with your colleagues, it’s clear you’re overly stressed. Being chained to your desk can decrease productivity and reduce motivation.

Suffering from insomnia: While feeling physically exhausted at the end of a working day is normal, unable to sleep soundly is not. May be there’s a submission deadline you’re not able to get out of your mind. If this sounds like something you can relate to, beware! A relaxing bedtime routine starts by turning off your electronic devices.

No work-life balance: Employees who are over-passionate about their jobs are at a greater risk of burnout. Job dedication is good thing but not at the cost of your physical and emotional well-being.

Pressure to conform to deadlines: If you’re worrying about submissions, deadlines and performance reviews even after work hours, chances are that you’re stressed. This feeling can further lead to chronic headaches.

Aches and pains: Being stressed affects an individual both physically and psychologically. Whether it’s a backache from a bad chair or a headache from staring at the screen for too long, these are potent indicators of stress.

Easily feel agitated or lose your temper: If you notice yourself getting agitated or annoyed about the smallest of things at work, it is an indication that everything is getting a bit too much for you.

Acne, hair loss, and physical changes: An unpleasant work environment steals the energy you require to take care of yourself. This can result in untoward occurrences such as frequent acne, hair loss, and change in physical appearance.

Using social media extensively before sleep: Social media is no longer a stress buster; it is more of a stress booster. Using social media excessively before you go to sleep can make you feel isolated and lonely thus heightening stress levels at work.

As you can see, these are the alarming signs of stress at the workplace. Start by identifying the main culprits of stress at work and change your lifestyle to eliminate the repercussions.