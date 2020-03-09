Entrepreneur Escapes: Here's Where You Could Stay When Visiting Orange County, California

Orange Country, perhaps known better as "The OC," is synonymous with laid-back luxury.

Let’s face it, the Golden State of California is the epicenter of US innovation and venture capital funding. It is home to Silicon Valley, the tech hub of the world, where the Bay Area now attracts 47% of venture dollars. However, California is not just about business- it also is home to Orange Country, perhaps known better as “The OC,” which is synonymous with laid-back luxury. With its casual sophistication and coastal locale, the OC attracts discerning travelers seeking premium comforts combined with a breezy, Southern California vibe. If you’re an entrepreneur out looking for an escape in Cali soon, here are some lavish accommodation options that might just suit your style:

1. NEWPORT BEACH

Inspired by the grand villas that dot the Italian countryside, The Resort at Pelican Hill also infuses the spirit of Southern California style by flawlessly blending indoor and outdoor spaces. Boasting commanding views of the Pacific Ocean, the resort offers an array of pied-a-terre hideaways ranging from 1,600 square feet to more than 3,500 square feet. Amenities, which vary depending on the suite, include multiple bedrooms, separate sitting areas, and dining rooms, en suite baths with soaking tubs and walk-in showers, fully-equipped kitchens, fireplaces, private terraces, and ocean views. In addition to suites, the resort offers two to four-bedroom fully appointed villas.

The Resort at Pelican Hill Panoramic view. Image credit: Visit the OC

For shopping enthusiasts who want to stay in style, Fashion Island Hotel is an ideal home base as it’s located adjacent to a cache of designer shops and boutiques located at Fashion Island Shopping Center. The hotel’s luxurious suites and apartment-style flats feature stunning views of the incredible Orange County coastline. Guests can take advantage of the property’s Island Club to enhance upgraded amenities, and comfortable living room-style gathering spaces to relax and unwind.

Adding to the luxurious accommodation options in Newport Beach, Newport Beach Marriott offers suites with picturesque ocean views and private balconies with easy access to Fashion Island, Balboa Island and Pacific Coast Highway, the original long and winding road, which connects all of Orange County’s beach communities. Additionally, the Newport Marriott Bayview is an all-suite family hotel providing an array of suite options situated along Newport Beach’s Back Bay. One, two and two-bedroom connecting suites can host up to five guests, are stylishly appointed and feature amenities like a Pelton bike in the Wellness Suite.

2. COSTA MESA

The Costa Mesa Marriott is located in the heart of Orange County and houses only one-bedroom suites ideally suited for traveling families. Each suite features an expansive view of the city from a walkout balcony. The hotel is across the street from the largest luxury shopping center on the West Coast of the United States called South Coast Plaza. In walking distance to various restaurants, OC beaches and more importantly to the world-class Segerstrom Center of Arts home of the "Lion King Musical.”

Costa Mesa Marriott. Image credit: Visit the OC

3. IRVINE

On the heels of a recent lobby to penthouse renovation, the Marriott Irvine Spectrum offers commanding views and several lodging options for families, including a two-bedroom suite that can accommodate up to six people with its own kitchen and living area. Guests at this level are privy to Club M access, which includes a complimentary light breakfast with evening hors d’oeuvres and is open round-the-clock.

Irvine Spectrum Centre. Image credit: Visit the OC

Hotel Irvine is conveniently located near the John Wayne Airport in Irvine. Hotel Irvine stays tech-savvy by offering a virtual Concierge. Guests can utilize Reach Me Concierge any time during their stay and need only send a text with any request. The hotel offers a variety of suites with the apartment-style Presidential Suite offering an oversized living room area and a dining table that seats up to eight.

4. ANAHEIM

Guests can stay at the happiest place on earth in luxury and elegance at Disneyland’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Influenced by the rustic yet majestic lodges of California’s Yosemite National Park, the Grand Californian has been recently updated and inspires Disney magic at every turn. One, two and three-bedroom suites offer expansive living spaces and large bedrooms. Guests can dine at the elegant and award-winning restaurant Napa Rose right on the property.

