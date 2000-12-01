Ahead of the Curve

The twisters of Wetzel's Pretzels are touching down everywhere
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Anybody could have seen this one coming. When your name is Wetzel, the title of "pretzel-making tycoon" is practically set in stone. Thus goes the saga of Rick Wetzel, president and co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels LLC. In a little more than six years, Wetzel and CEO Bill Phelps have built their fresh-baked pretzel franchise to 127 units nationwide, a far cry from their humble beginnings manning the counters of their first store.

Wetzel has led his franchise into groundbreaking territory, introducing his assortment of hand-rolled pretzels and a 30-minute freshness guarantee to such nontraditional venues as universities, stadiums and airports nationwide, as well as in Australia, Canada, Puerto Rico and Taiwan.

The aggressive pursuit of expansion reflects the co-founders' personalities. "We're both competitive by nature," Wetzel explains. "We benchmark ourselves from our competitors' success. And we uphold the philosophy of constantly improving."

And improved they have. Wetzel's Pretzels' systemwide sales reached $20 million in 1999 and are expected to hit $30 million in 2000. Wetzel says the company's strategy of marketing itself as an entertaining, irreverent brand has served as the recipe for their success.

With a $30,000 franchise fee, Wetzel expects to develop more than 200 units in 40 states within the next two years, thereby partially fulfilling his twistingly tasty destiny.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market