Drones

Abu Dhabi-Based Krypto Labs Opens Phase III Of US$1.5 Million Drone X Challenge 2020

Companies that wish to apply for Phase III will have to demonstrate the utilization of a drone in an innovative commercial application, while satisfying all the specifications of the chosen category.
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abu Dhabi-headquartered global innovation hub Krypto Labs is opening Phase III of its Drone X Challenge (DXC) 2020, the international competition it’s been running to push the frontiers of drone development focused on transportation and delivery.

The challenge, which will be awarding more than US$1.5 million in prizes to the final winners, had its second phase completed recently, with shortlisted teams from Phase II now automatically qualified to participate in Phase III.

Companies that now wish to apply for Phase III will have to demonstrate the utilization of a drone in an innovative commercial application, while satisfying all the specifications of the chosen category. The deadline for entries is July 15, 2020.

Commenting on the challenge, Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi, Managing Director of Krypto Labs, said, “Drones have the potential to disrupt major industries and our very notion of delivery transportation. By producing drones that carry heavy payloads, we can truly revolutionize the means of traditional and current transportation systems.”

“At Krypto Labs, we assist transformational entrepreneurship, which represents disruptive invention at its finest,” he continued. “Through DXC 2020, we are pushing the frontiers of drone innovation, and we are getting closer to realizing our goal as we embark on the final phase by the end of this year.”

“In the region, the UAE is leading the drone market, and we are proud to be contributing to the UAE’s ecosystem by encouraging startups to reach new horizons, where the limits are endless, and their products can make an impact that is bound to change the way we go about our daily lives,” Dr. Al Hashemi added.

The second phase of DXC 2020, which required applicants to develop a minimum viable product (MVP) capable of achieving the minimum endurance and payload as per the category they were applying to, received a total of 495 applications from 50 countries.

The finalists for DXC 2020 Phase III will be flown to Abu Dhabi to compete for the final grand prizes of US$1 million during a drone summit organized by Krypto Labs, which is currently scheduled to happen in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Related: Paradigm Shift: Meet Talib M. Alhinai, The Emirati Entrepreneur Reimagining Drone Tech

