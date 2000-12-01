Trade Shows

December 1, 2000 3 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

NATIONAL FIERY FOODS & BARBECUE SHOW 2001

March 2-4, Albuquerque Convention Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico (www.fiery-foods.com/ffshow). Hot and spicy foods and nonfood products including clothing, books and kitchenware. Contact Sunbelt Shows Inc. at (505) 873-8680.

THE ARNOLD CLASSIC FITNESS EXPO

March 2-4, Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio (www.arnoldfitnessexpo.com). Fitness equipment and apparel, nutritional supplements and martial arts supplies. Contact Classic Productions at (614) 431-2600.

BC FOODSERVICE EXPO 2001

March 4-6, BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, British Columbia (www.bcrfa.com/expo). Food-service equipment, supplies and services. Contact the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association at (604) 669-2239.

PRESENTATIONS 2001 CONFERENCE AND EXPO

March 5-7, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta (www.lakewoodconferences.com). Presentation technology including audio/visual equipment, media storage service devices and display, projection and editing technology. Contact VNU Expositions at (888) 204-1993.

NATIONAL MANUFACTURING WEEK EXHIBITION AND CONFERENCE

March 5-8, McCormick Place Complex, Chicago (www.manufacturingweek.com). Products, systems, automation technology and services for manufacturing. Contact Reed Exhibition Companies at (203) 840-4800.

SAE 2001 WORLD CONGRESS

March 5-8, Cobo Center, Detroit (www.sae.org). Equipment, parts, components and systems for the original equipment automotive industry. Contact SAE International at (724) 776-4841.

NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST

March 8-11, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California (www.naturalproductexpo.com). Natural foods, vitamins, body-care and environmentally friendly products. Contact New Hope Natural Media at (303) 939-8440.

SIA: SKI, SNOWBOARD, & OUTDOOR SPORTS SHOW

March 9-13, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas (www.snowlink.com). Sports-related products, accessories and apparel. Contact SnowSports Industries America at (703) 556-9020.

TORONTO SPORTSMEN'S SHOW

March 10-18, National Trade Centre, Toronto, Ontario (www.sportsmensshows.com). Travel, vacation and camping products. Contact Canadian National Sportsmen's Shows at (416) 695-0311.

GRAPHICS ARTS: THE CHARLOTTE SHOW

March 15-17, New Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, North Carolina (www.gasc.org). Technology, products and services for the printing, publishing and converting industries. Contact GASC at (703) 264-7200.

GAME DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2001

March 20-24, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, California (www.gdconf.com). Hardware and software for computer game design, development and production. Contact CMP Game Media Group at (415) 905-2629.

NORTHWEST WOMEN'S SHOW

March 23-25, Stadium Exhibition Center, Seattle (www.nwwomenshow.com). Products and services for women and families, including health, beauty, career, cooking, home and fashion. Contact Northwest Shows at (425) 485-2980.

INTERNATIONAL SIGN EXPO 2001

March 22-24, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas (www.signs.org). Equipment, materials, products, supplies and services for the sign and graphics industry. Contact International Sign Association at (703) 836-4012.