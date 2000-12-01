Trade Shows

Trade Shows
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

NATIONAL FIERY FOODS & BARBECUE SHOW 2001
March 2-4, Albuquerque Convention Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico (www.fiery-foods.com/ffshow). Hot and spicy foods and nonfood products including clothing, books and kitchenware. Contact Sunbelt Shows Inc. at (505) 873-8680.

THE ARNOLD CLASSIC FITNESS EXPO
March 2-4, Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio (www.arnoldfitnessexpo.com). Fitness equipment and apparel, nutritional supplements and martial arts supplies. Contact Classic Productions at (614) 431-2600.

BC FOODSERVICE EXPO 2001
March 4-6, BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, British Columbia (www.bcrfa.com/expo). Food-service equipment, supplies and services. Contact the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association at (604) 669-2239.

PRESENTATIONS 2001 CONFERENCE AND EXPO
March 5-7, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta (www.lakewoodconferences.com). Presentation technology including audio/visual equipment, media storage service devices and display, projection and editing technology. Contact VNU Expositions at (888) 204-1993.

NATIONAL MANUFACTURING WEEK EXHIBITION AND CONFERENCE
March 5-8, McCormick Place Complex, Chicago (www.manufacturingweek.com). Products, systems, automation technology and services for manufacturing. Contact Reed Exhibition Companies at (203) 840-4800.

SAE 2001 WORLD CONGRESS
March 5-8, Cobo Center, Detroit (www.sae.org). Equipment, parts, components and systems for the original equipment automotive industry. Contact SAE International at (724) 776-4841.

NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST
March 8-11, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California (www.naturalproductexpo.com). Natural foods, vitamins, body-care and environmentally friendly products. Contact New Hope Natural Media at (303) 939-8440.

SIA: SKI, SNOWBOARD, & OUTDOOR SPORTS SHOW
March 9-13, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas (www.snowlink.com). Sports-related products, accessories and apparel. Contact SnowSports Industries America at (703) 556-9020.

TORONTO SPORTSMEN'S SHOW
March 10-18, National Trade Centre, Toronto, Ontario (www.sportsmensshows.com). Travel, vacation and camping products. Contact Canadian National Sportsmen's Shows at (416) 695-0311.

GRAPHICS ARTS: THE CHARLOTTE SHOW
March 15-17, New Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, North Carolina (www.gasc.org). Technology, products and services for the printing, publishing and converting industries. Contact GASC at (703) 264-7200.

GAME DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2001
March 20-24, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, California (www.gdconf.com). Hardware and software for computer game design, development and production. Contact CMP Game Media Group at (415) 905-2629.

NORTHWEST WOMEN'S SHOW
March 23-25, Stadium Exhibition Center, Seattle (www.nwwomenshow.com). Products and services for women and families, including health, beauty, career, cooking, home and fashion. Contact Northwest Shows at (425) 485-2980.

INTERNATIONAL SIGN EXPO 2001
March 22-24, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas (www.signs.org). Equipment, materials, products, supplies and services for the sign and graphics industry. Contact International Sign Association at (703) 836-4012.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S VIRTUAL EXPO
Ongoing virtual show online at www.expo.entrepreneurmag.com. Contact Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Wy., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Why Your Startup Needs Data Science

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

Why So Many LLC Operating Agreements Fail