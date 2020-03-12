Marketing

AdGlobal360 Recognized As 11th Fastest Growing Tech Company In India By Deloitte

Established in 2009, Gurugram-based AdGlobal360 uses new-age technologies to provide marketing solutions across business verticals such auto, fast moving consumer goods, banking and financial services, education, travel, among others.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
AdGlobal360 Recognized As 11th Fastest Growing Tech Company In India By Deloitte
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AdGlobal360, a marketing technology company, has been recognized as the 11th fastest growing technology company in India by Deloitte. As part of the recognition, it received the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019 award.

Established in 2009, Gurugram-based AdGlobal360 uses new-age technologies to provide marketing solutions across business verticals such auto, fast moving consumer goods, banking and financial services, education, travel, among others.

The company started with doing performance marketing on Google and building websites with a team of 30 people and a single office in India. Within five years, the company had become a provider of quality marketing solutions through a team of 200+ digital marketers.

In 2016, a pivot to marketing technology brought forth the next phase of growth as the company invested in capacity building on data sciences and strategic alliances with big product companies.

Currently, AdGlobal360 has a solution-centric approach and capabilities to deliver advanced marketing automation along with integrating marketing stack and other core enterprise applications such as ERP and CRM.

The company has also been named the number one marketing tech company in the country as per the Deloitte study. According to AdGlobal360, at the centre of this evolution lies a belief in ‘Kaizen’ – a Japanese Philosophy which teaches continuous incremental improvements towards perfection.

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 India program, launched in 2005, is part of a programme to recognise India’s fastest growing technology businesses across public and private sectors, and includes all areas of technology. The recognition is based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

3 Ways to Stretch Your Marketing Budget

Marketing

Why Startups Must Tirelessly Communicate Their Value Proposition

Marketing

5 Tips to Optimize Your Business Website, Increase Conversions and Make Money Online