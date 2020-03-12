AdGlobal360 Recognized As 11th Fastest Growing Tech Company In India By Deloitte

Established in 2009, Gurugram-based AdGlobal360 uses new-age technologies to provide marketing solutions across business verticals such auto, fast moving consumer goods, banking and financial services, education, travel, among others.

AdGlobal360, a marketing technology company, has been recognized as the 11th fastest growing technology company in India by Deloitte. As part of the recognition, it received the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019 award.

Established in 2009, Gurugram-based AdGlobal360 uses new-age technologies to provide marketing solutions across business verticals such auto, fast moving consumer goods, banking and financial services, education, travel, among others.

The company started with doing performance marketing on Google and building websites with a team of 30 people and a single office in India. Within five years, the company had become a provider of quality marketing solutions through a team of 200+ digital marketers.

In 2016, a pivot to marketing technology brought forth the next phase of growth as the company invested in capacity building on data sciences and strategic alliances with big product companies.

Currently, AdGlobal360 has a solution-centric approach and capabilities to deliver advanced marketing automation along with integrating marketing stack and other core enterprise applications such as ERP and CRM.

The company has also been named the number one marketing tech company in the country as per the Deloitte study. According to AdGlobal360, at the centre of this evolution lies a belief in ‘Kaizen’ – a Japanese Philosophy which teaches continuous incremental improvements towards perfection.

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 India program, launched in 2005, is part of a programme to recognise India’s fastest growing technology businesses across public and private sectors, and includes all areas of technology. The recognition is based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.