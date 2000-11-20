Franchises

Mailing Lists Made Simple

Get the 411 on setting up mailing lists.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're thinking of starting an e-newsletter or an Internet mailing list, there are several options for you in terms of setting one up.

First, understand that an e-newsletter is called an "announce only" or "announcement" list where only you can publish and distribute to all of the mailing list subscribers. A regular Internet mailing list where people subscribe then talk amongst themselves is called a "discussion list."

You can opt for a "moderated" or "unmoderated" list. Moderated means all messages go to you first for approval before being sent out to all subscribers. Unmoderated means anyone who subscribes can post to the list and their message will be seen by all.

You can talk to your Internet service provider and find out if it offers common mailing list software such as Majordomo or Listserv. Having your ISP manage the technical setup and maintenance could be a great advantage. Or go to sites like eGroups.com or Topica.com, which allow you to open up a free account with them and go through a simple setup process.

Whichever way you go, you should have a dedicated "host" or "moderator" for your list to maintain the publishing of the e-newsletter or the discussion of the group.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees