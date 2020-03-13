4 Tips On How To Effectively Pitch Your Story To The Media Houses

Whether you are seem to elevate your public outline, or hopeful to find the statement out about a novel creation, media exposure is one of the best ways to get your business noticed

March 13, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A PR activity, unlike advertising or marketing, relies more on ideas and skill set than the budget spent and impressions purchased. Owing to the factor that PR is aimed at generating publicity which is not bought like other mediums, the credibility of claims is considered higher and the outcome derived in terms of goodwill is manifold to the brand. Over time, PR lends a sense of authenticity to the organization when independent sources cite the story on merits. Here are a few tips to ensure that your client is placed in key publications

1. Study the target market

A PR professional should have keen insights on the best and most suitable medium as well as the targeted media house to carry out a PR activity depending on the client and its target audience. While placing your story in a generic media can be good, there may be higher benefits if business-specific journals and supplements are targeted. A judicious mix of industry magazines, popular news media, and journal will give the most optimum output.

2. Study the journalist & the media house

Relevance is the key. Every media house and journalist specializes in a niche segment; a good idea would be to research and go through the existing work of reporters and judge if your news story would be a perfect fit for the interest of the reporter to take it ahead. Taking time out to study interests, preferences, and biases of reporters will save a lot of time in terms of pitching the right story to the right person and achieving the required outcome. Tapping the right journalist is half the battle

3. Frame right

A news story is often newsworthy or not depending on how it is framed. Anything which is outrageous, extreme or dramatic is usually newsworthy unless it’s outright weird which doesn’t guarantee any goodwill to your client. Often dramatic events like an underdog winner or rags to riches story or simple inspirational gestures work well in getting the news across.

4. Pitch

Armed with a dramatic or unusual story, you start pitching the reporters most likely to be keen about covering it. You face questions but you don’t lose heart and go ahead with maximum reporters to ensure the utmost visibility of your story.

Lastly getting your story placed is not always easy. Understanding of the press, developing good relationships with the journalist plus a killer story angle can make your job easier.