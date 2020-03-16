Coronavirus

Hackers Just Attacked US Health Agency to Slow COVID-19 Response

The US Department of Health and Human Services was reportedly hit with a cyberattack Sunday night, Bloomberg first reported, but there's no evidence the hackers were successful.
Image credit: Associated Press via BI
Adm. Brett Giroir, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health, speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020.
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

As the US ramps up its response to the spread of COVID-19, the Health and Human Services Department was hit with a cyberattack, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Citing three unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that the cyberattack aimed to slow down HHS computer systems Sunday night, but were unsuccessful in doing so. The attack reportedly attempted to flood HHS servers with millions of requests over the course of several hours. 

Following the attempted intrusion, federal officials reportedly became aware that false information was being circulated. The false information campaigns were reportedly related to the hack, but no data was reportedly stolen from HHS systems.

The National Security Council tweeted Sunday night that there were false rumors circulating about a potential national quarantine, calling the rumors "#FAKE."

A spokesperson for HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

