Banner Network Vs. Ad Network

Find out how to get your banner ad on other sites.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You've got a Web site, you've got spiffy banner ads, but how do you get your banner ads on other Web sites?

You may want to try a banner exchange network where you can upload your banners to a site designed to keep track of banner swapping. You can even download banners from other complimentary sites to put up on your own.

The idea behind banner exchanges is to drive traffic to one another for mutual benefit. Some popular and reputable banner exchange programs can be found at BannerExchange and LookSmart Clicks. If your Web site is getting significant traffic, you can approach ad networks such as DoubleClick Inc. or L90 Inc.

These companies will put your site into a category such as women or sports then usually sell across a category. Once you have significant site traffic (millions of visits per month), you have more leverage to make sure your site is being sold individually first and then by category.

You may want to start with a banner exchange and then graduate to an ad network.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

