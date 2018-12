<b></b>

November 21, 2000 1 min read

New York-Wendy's International Inc., the number-three U.S. hamburger chain, reaffirmed a 12 to 15 percent long-term earnings growth goal and said it is on track to meet its goal of at least 500 new restaurants in 2000.

The Dublin, Ohio-based chain, whose two larger competitors are Burger King, a unit of Daigeo Plc., and McDonald's Corp., also said it faces difficult economic conditions in Argentina and is conducting a review of its investment there. -Reuters