Charged Up: Four Belkin Chargers To Keep Your Devices (Always) Juiced Up

According to a survey, nine out of 10 people panicked when their phone battery reached 20% or lower- and over 85% charge their phone up to three times per day.

Having your own business or startup means you always have to be connected. Productivity becomes part of who you are. Your phone becomes an extension to your periphery. “Low battery anxiety” becomes normal. According to a survey, nine out of 10 people panicked when their phone battery reached 20% or lower- and over 85% charge their phone up to three times per day. Lucky for you, we’ve done our homework and came up with four high-tech gadgets from Belkin to keep you connected 24/7.

> If you’re always on the go, whether for vacation or work meetings all over town, the Wireless Charging Vent Mount 10W – Wireless Car Charger delivers fast, wireless power to your Apple or Samsung smartphone to keep you charged on the go.

> Do you have more than one device you need to keep juiced? This ultra-high capacity power bank is the answer. The BOOST↑CHARGE™ Power Bank USB-C 20K (AED 299 SRP) is a high-capacity 30W power bank designed for USB-C devices, including the MacBook, iPad Pro, Surface Pro, and Nintendo Switch. The USB-A port can quickly charge older devices.

> Whether heading out for a run or traversing a long hiking trail, Apple Watch owners are able to extend the battery life of their watch by up to 63 hours with the BOOST↑CHARGE™ Power Bank 2K (AED 199 SRP). The compact, portable power bank comes standard with a 6” micro-USB cable and features LED indicators that highlight the remaining battery life in the device.

> Hate cables? You’ll love this. The BOOST↑UP™ Bold Wireless Charging Pad 10W features fast, wireless charging with universal compatibility for all Qi-enabled smartphones including the new iPhones, Samsung, LG, Sony, and other Qi phones.

