Trim Down Your Home Office Heating Bill, Part 2

Tips to save money and keep warm when working at home
Here are more tips:

  • Seal windows and doors with caulk and weather stripping to block unwanted drafts. If the caulk is cracking and peeling away, it allows your home's heat to escape. Consider using a "draft-buster." It can be made of decorative fabric and sits in front of doors and windows to stop air leaks.
  • Install attic and basement insulation to keep out drafts and make your home more warm and energy-efficient.
  • Make sure your carbon monoxide detector and smoke alarms are in working order. Check the batteries regularly. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless toxic gas that can make you sick.
  • Remove or cover window air conditioning units and partially cover outdoor freestanding units.
  • Clean your gutters, downspouts and ridge vents. When gutters are clogged, rainwater backs up. If the temperature drops below freezing, the standing water freezes, causing the gutters to expand and crack.
  • Examine your roof to make sure it can hold the weight of snow and ice, and replace any missing shingles. Check that proper metal flashing is in place around chimneys, dormers, skylights and vents.

Like these holiday tips? Look for our "Holiday Central" coming up in December that will be chock full of tips, articles, tools and more!

See our tip on Monday, November 20 for part1 of this article.

