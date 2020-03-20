Can't Leave the House? Get 18 Bottles of Wine for Less Than $8 Each Delivered to Your Door.

Take a world tour through wine with this special deal.

March 20, 2020

In times of trouble, it's sometimes best to just pour yourself a glass of wine. Of course, you may not want to head down to your local liquor store or wine shop (if it's even open at all) if you're in an area affected by coronavirus. Fortunately, there are delivery services that can bring the wine to you. Namely, the World Wine Tour Collection.

The World Wine Tour Collection is a serviceable replacement for traveling the world in these strange times. In this pack, you'll receive 18 different wines from vineyards across the world, including regions in Spain, Italy, Chile, Argentina, France, Australia, California, and more. The collection is assembled randomly but includes up to 12 different grape varietals, with possibilities like Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Malbec, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and more. You can choose between an all red pack, an all white pack, or a mixed pack if you strongly prefer red over white or vice versa.

Some of the wines you may receive include a Wind Gap Sonoma Coast Syrah, a Wine Doctor Shiraz, a Hillersden Marlborough Riesling, a Wild Brush Cellars Central Coast Chardonnay, and many more fine offerings.

World Wine Tour delivers all 18 750ml bottles right to your doorstep. And when you eventually head back to the office, you'll know just what to order for the weekly team happy hour. Normally, this deal would cost $324 but you can save more than 50 percent off when you buy for $138 with limited time promo code: SPRINGSAVE15. That's less than $8 per bottle!