Take A Spin: Acer Spin 5

The convertible notebook allows you to effortlessly sketch, take notes, and give presentations, and with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processor delivering up to 15 hours of solid performance.
Take A Spin: Acer Spin 5
Image credit: Acer
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Acer Spin 5 is back and better than ever, with both brand new features as well as old ones that you’ve grown to love. Keeping with its ultra portable, user- friendly design, Spin 5 has a durable 360-degree hinge allowing smooth transitions between tablet, notebook, display, and tent modes.

The convertible notebook allows you to effortlessly sketch, take notes, and give presentations, and with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processor delivering up to 15 hours of solid performance, you can do all of those things in a single day. The new model also supports fast-charging, providing up to four hours of use, on just a 30-minute charge.

Acer Spin 5 with a 360-degree hinge allowing smooth transitions between tablet, notebook, display, and tent modes

Measuring only 0.59 inches (14.9 mm) thin, the Spin 5 features an eye-catching 13.5-inch 2K touch display surrounded by slim bezels that are only 7.78mm wide, giving it an 80% screen-to-body ratio. Plus, the Spin 5's magnesium aluminum chassis and palm rest make it durable and lightweight- it weighs only 2.65 lbs (1.2 kg).

If all that isn’t enough, the device comes standard with a fast-charging Acer Active Stylus using Wacom AES (active electrostatic) 1.0 technology, which gives you a fast and accurate writing experience. This device is a new kid on the block, but with all of the old tricks, so snap one up and take it for a spin.

