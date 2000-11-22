Galaxy Foods To Jointly Develop Veggie Café Outlets With GNC

<b></b>

November 22, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Orlando, FL-Galaxy Foods Co., a leading producer of health-promoting dairy and dairy-related alternatives for the retail, food-service and industrial markets, announced that GNC (General Nutrition Center) has agreed to jointly develop prototype Veggie Café units with Galaxy Foods over the coming year.

With more than 4,000 company and franchised stores in all 50 states and over 20 foreign countries, GNC is the world's largest company solely devoted to vitamins and nutritional supplements. The Veggie Café will serve a full line of healthy offerings such as pizza, wraps and beverages created from Galaxy's plant protein-based products and ingredients. The cafes will initially be combined with small footprint GNC units (top-selling items), and the target market will be college and university food courts, student unions and other campus sites. -Business Wire