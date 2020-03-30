Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 1: Understanding the Paycheck Protection Program and How it Affects Your Business

Join rent Bryson, CEO of Bryson, along with Thomas (TJ) Chaves, SVP, SBA Division Manager of Sunwest Bank who will give you helpful advice on navigating the PPP.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Free Webinar | April 1: Understanding the Paycheck Protection Program and How it Affects Your Business
Image credit: Shutterstock
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On March 27, 2020 the House of Representatives passed the 2+ trillion dollar bill, the CARES Act, in an effort to rescue the US economy and the millions of Americans economically impacted by the shutdown of the majority of America’s commerce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Included in the CARES Act is the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses with fewer than 500 employees, along with self-employed individuals with employees, allowing them to borrow money for payroll, rent, or mortgage and utilities, as well as debt obligations during the “coverage period” from February 15, 2020 through April 30, 2020.

Register Now

Join us on April 1 at 3PM EST for a webinar on Understanding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and How it Affects your Business featuring Trent Bryson, CEO of Bryson, along with Thomas (TJ) Chaves, SVP, SBA Division Manager of Sunwest Bank who will give you helpful advice on navigating the PPP, answering key questions such as:

  • Who is eligible?
  • What are the terms?
  • How will it affect my business?
  • How do I apply?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 1: Working and Leading From Home

Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | March 31: The Guide to Coronavirus Emergency Loans for Small Businesses

Crisis Management Series

Creative Marketing to Promote Your Business NOW in Uncertain Times