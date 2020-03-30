Free Webinar | April 1: Understanding the Paycheck Protection Program and How it Affects Your Business

Join rent Bryson, CEO of Bryson, along with Thomas (TJ) Chaves, SVP, SBA Division Manager of Sunwest Bank who will give you helpful advice on navigating the PPP.

1 min read

On March 27, 2020 the House of Representatives passed the 2+ trillion dollar bill, the CARES Act, in an effort to rescue the US economy and the millions of Americans economically impacted by the shutdown of the majority of America’s commerce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Included in the CARES Act is the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses with fewer than 500 employees, along with self-employed individuals with employees, allowing them to borrow money for payroll, rent, or mortgage and utilities, as well as debt obligations during the “coverage period” from February 15, 2020 through April 30, 2020.

Join us on April 1 at 3PM EST for a webinar on Understanding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and How it Affects your Business featuring Trent Bryson, CEO of Bryson, along with Thomas (TJ) Chaves, SVP, SBA Division Manager of Sunwest Bank who will give you helpful advice on navigating the PPP, answering key questions such as: