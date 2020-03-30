Free Webinar | April 6: Networking in The New Normal

Join Dr. Ivan Misner as he leads you through this new normal. Learn how Ivan is adapting to digital networking and what tactics he sees working now.

March 30, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With so many businesses and entrepreneurs quickly transitioning from face-to-face interactions to digital, networking has completely changed. Instead of meeting people at in-person events or venues, entrepreneurs are now needing to adapt to digital networking.

Join us April 6 at 12PM EST as Dr. Ivan Misner, "The Networking Guru", leads you through this new normal. Learn how Ivan is adapting to digital networking and what tactics he sees working now.

Dr. Ivan Misner is a NY Times bestselling author and co-author of the bestselling book, "Networking Like a Pro". He is also the founder and chief visionary officer of BNI, the world's largest referral marketing and networking organization.