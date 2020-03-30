Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 7: Understanding The New Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act & Family Medical Leave Act

Mark Kohler and Mat Sorensen, both nationally respected tax lawyers, explain how these two new laws affect employees AND employers.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) recently announced its first round of published guidance to provide information to employees and employers about how each will be able to take advantage of the protections and relief offered by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) which expand coverage under the Paid Sick Leave and Family Medical Leave Acts. Join us April 7 at 3PM EST as Mark Kohler and Mat Sorensen explain how these two new laws affect employees and employers.

This webinar will cover:

  • Up to 2 weeks of pay for employees depending on the situation and fully reimbursed by the government
  • How do I qualify for sick leave if I have a day job and meet one of the 6 reasons for compensation?
  • What are the qualifications for 12 weeks of Family Medical Leave?
  • How much do I get paid while on Medical Leave taking care of a family member?

Plus, Mark and Mat will field your questions on these complex topics.

Hosted by Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the podcast Refresh Your Wealth, senior partner at the law firm of KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm of K&E CPAs, and author of The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition and The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom. Mark will be joined by Mat Sorenson, CEO of Directed IRA, a partner at KKOS Lawyers, best-selling author and a self-directed retirement investor.

