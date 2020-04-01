Coronavirus: Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation Commit INR 1,125 crore To Tackle Crisis

Of the total amount, Wipro Ltd is contributing INR 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises INR 25 crore, and chairman Azim Premji's philanthrophic foundation is contributing 1,000 crore.

April 1, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Information technology company Wipro and the Azim Premji Foundation have together committed INR 1,125 crore for tackling health and humanitarian crisis that has come up due to coronavirus disease outbreak.

Of the total amount, Wipro Ltd is contributing INR 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises INR 25 crore, and chairman Azim Premji's philanthrophic foundation is contributing 1,000 crore. These are in addition to the annual corporate social responsibilty activities of the company, and the usual philanthropic spends of the foundation, the company said in a statement.

The resources are meant to help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity on the frontline and in mitigating the massive human impact, especially on the most disadvantaged of the society.

Comprehensive Response

According to the statement, integrated action will taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in all geographies with focus on immediate humanitarian aid and strengthening healthcare capacity.

"These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and would be executed by the Azim Premji Foundation’s 1600-person team, in collaboration with many of its over 350 strong civil society partners, who have a deep presence across the country. These efforts will fully leverage the technology expertise, sourcing systems, infrastructure, and distribution reach of Wipro," the company said.

Other Corporates

Apart from Wipro, several other Indian corporates have also come forward.

Tata Trusts and the Tata Group have committed INR 1,500 crore towards the crisis. "The COVID-19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," Ratan Tata said in an earlier tweet.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has donated INR 500 crore to the the PM-CARES Fund and has pledged INR 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat. This is in addition to the 100-bedded dedicated coronavirus hospital that it has built in Mumbai, manufacturing 100,000 face masks daily, providing 50 lakh free meals through non-governmental organisations and fuel to emergency vehicles.