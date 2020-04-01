Coronavirus: Here's How You Can Make Hand Sanitizers at Home

April 1, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The increase in the number of coronavirus cases every single day has caused panic among people. Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 8,60,170 and 42,344 of them have died so far. In India, there are 1,600 coronavirus patients and 39 deaths as yet.

The spike in positive cases is making people worried. With lockdown around, people are panic buying, so much so that everyone is trying to get their hands on a lot of masks and sanitizers. The condition has become such that medical shops are out of stock when it comes to disinfectants, cleansers, and sanitizers. Well, it is comprehensible that all are trying to stock things up but what if we told you, you can make a proper alcohol-based hand sanitizer at home?

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), we should use a sanitizer with at least 60 per cent alcohol. Finding the ingredients is simple. Just check out any pharmacy or grocery store and get what's written on our list.

Ingredients Details:

200 ml of isopropyl alcohol which is also known as rubbing alcohol 70 ml of aloe vera gel Essential oil of your choice (Lavender, vanilla, grapefruit or peppermint) A spray bottle Bowl and spoon for mixing purpose

Procedure:

Take a bowl and a spoon; pour Isopropyl alcohol in a bowl. Rubbing alcohol comes in several purity levels, as high as 99 percent alcohol. However, you will easily find a 70 per cent composition of alcohol in the pharma stores near you. A 100 ml bottle costs around INR 40-60.

Mix Isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel together. You can reduce the quantity of the gel in case you want alcohol content to be on a stronger side. Blend them and make sure there are no thick surfaces in between. Pick your choice of essential oil and add some 12 drops of it. It's perfectly fine in case you don't want to add any fragrance to the mixture. Your homemade sanitizer is ready. Transfer it into a spray bottle.

Simple Spray Sanitizer Recipe:

Ingredients:

Isopropyl alcohol Glycerol or glycerin Hydrogen peroxide Distilled water Spray bottle

The below methods are more potent, based on the mix recommended by the WHO.

Procedure:

Mix 12 fluid ounces of rubbing alcohol with 2 teaspoons of glycerol. You can find glycerin bottles easily both online and offline. Add one tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide, then 3 fluid ounces of distilled water.

Concentration plays an essential role. Remember the final mixture needs to have at least 3/4 of alcohol component. Add essential oil in it.

As recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) washing your hand with soap and water for 20-seconds is the best way to get rid of the virus. When the primary option is not available, you can opt for sanitizers.

Let us all be a little responsible and not stock things unnecessarily. These hand sanitizers are as effective as any other that you buy from the market.

Stay home, be safe and virus-free!

