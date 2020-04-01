Radico Khaitan Supplies First Batch of Hand Sanitizers to Primary Health Care Authorities and Hospitals

The company has started manufacturing hand sanitizers from its Rampur distillery in Uttar Pradesh and other plants in southern India

April 1, 2020

Radico Khaitan, the manufacturer of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), has produced the first batch of hand sanitizers during the troublesome time of coronavirus breakout to meet the increasing demand of hand sanitizers in the country.

Branded as “Radico 8PM Extra Strong Hand Sanitizer”, the hand sanitizer is available in different variants in different parts of the country.

The spread of coronavirus has triggered panic buying of hand sanitizers, which resulted in the shortage of the product in the market. “To combat the situation, Radico Khaitan decided to extend support. Radico Khaitan decided to expand the use of extra neutral alcohol at the company’s mother distillery in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh and at other bottling plants in different parts of the country in this time of distress,” said Amar Sinha, chief operating officer of Radico Khaitan in a statement.

The maker of Magic Moments Vodka and Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky got the license last week and soon after started the production and delivery to the primary health care authorities and government hospitals.

“While the Radico 8PM Extra Strong Hand Sanitizers will be distributed to both B2B and B2C channels, currently we have begun only for the former. It will be available at retail stores soon,” added Sinha.

In a move to hold up the battle against the novel coronavirus disease, some of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) majors such as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) had earlier decided to reduce the prices of sanitizers and soaps.

“In public interest, HUL is reducing the prices of Lifebuoy sanitizers, Lifebuoy liquid hand wash and Domex floor cleaners by 15 per cent. We are commencing production of these reduced-priced products immediately and these will be available in the market in the next few weeks,” HUL had said in a statement.

The government had officially categorized sanitizers and masks as ‘essential commodities’ earlier last month to prevent black marketing and solve the shortage of these items, resulting from panic buying.