An Affiliate Program Of Your Own

How to set up your own affiliate program

November 27, 2000 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We discussed affiliate programs in an earlier tip-these are programs set up by merchants on the Web who allow you to sell their products on your Web site through a convenience technology system that handles all the backend business, fulfillment and delivery of the product to your site visitor.

Now let's reverse the process. You have products you sell on your own site, and you'd love for other noncompetitive sites to sell your products, too. What can you do?

The easiest solution to setting up your own affiliate program is to use a site such as Linkshare. Linkshare has a fully-automated system that sets up the technology behind the scenes of your online catalog and allows other sites to affiliate with you and set up their own catalog linking directly to products on your site.

While you take care of the processing and delivery of the product just as if each sale was generated on your own site, Linkshare handles getting a percentage commission to your affiliates and helps you manage them. What could be better?

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.