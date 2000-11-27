Franchises

An Affiliate Program Of Your Own

How to set up your own affiliate program
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We discussed affiliate programs in an earlier tip-these are programs set up by merchants on the Web who allow you to sell their products on your Web site through a convenience technology system that handles all the backend business, fulfillment and delivery of the product to your site visitor.

Now let's reverse the process. You have products you sell on your own site, and you'd love for other noncompetitive sites to sell your products, too. What can you do?

The easiest solution to setting up your own affiliate program is to use a site such as Linkshare. Linkshare has a fully-automated system that sets up the technology behind the scenes of your online catalog and allows other sites to affiliate with you and set up their own catalog linking directly to products on your site.

While you take care of the processing and delivery of the product just as if each sale was generated on your own site, Linkshare handles getting a percentage commission to your affiliates and helps you manage them. What could be better?

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees