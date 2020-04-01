Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 7: Top Tips for Video Interviews in the New World

Our expert and author Kanika Tolver is here to help you make the transition from in-person to video interviews.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Free Webinar | April 7: Top Tips for Video Interviews in the New World
Image credit: Shutterstock
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the COVID-19 crisis, job seekers and employers had to quickly shift from in-person interviews to video interviews. For many of us, video interviews are brand new to us, not knowing how lighting and other details can affect your performance.

Join us on April 8 at 12PM EST as our expert and author Kanika Tolver helps you make the transition. Kanika helps clients transform their careers with coaching programs, events, webinars, and digital resources to help people reach their career goals.

Register Now

Kanika Tolver is the CEO and founder of Career Rehab, LLC in Washington, DC, where she helps clients transform their careers with coaching programs, events, webinars, and digital resources to help people reach their career goals.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management Series

Working From Home and Leading From Home

Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar: 20 Online Income Streams to Explore in 2020

Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 7: Understanding The New Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act & Family Medical Leave Act