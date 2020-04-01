Free Webinar | April 7: Top Tips for Video Interviews in the New World

Our expert and author Kanika Tolver is here to help you make the transition from in-person to video interviews.

April 1, 2020

With the COVID-19 crisis, job seekers and employers had to quickly shift from in-person interviews to video interviews. For many of us, video interviews are brand new to us, not knowing how lighting and other details can affect your performance.

Join us on April 8 at 12PM EST as our expert and author Kanika Tolver helps you make the transition. Kanika helps clients transform their careers with coaching programs, events, webinars, and digital resources to help people reach their career goals.

