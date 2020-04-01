Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar| April 8: Utilizing Media to Create New Opportunities For Your Business

Our expert, Danielle Sabrina, is here to help you better build your crisis communication plan, so your employees don't feel lost and feel empowered.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Free Webinar| April 8: Utilizing Media to Create New Opportunities For Your Business
Image credit: Shutterstock
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, many small business owners and entrepreneurs are struggling to create new opportunities for their business. 

Join us on April 8 at 12PM EST as our expert and celebrity publicist Danielle Sabrina, is here to help you navigate through this crisis. Danielle will provide you with tips and best practices on how you can utilize media to create new opportunities for your business.

Register Now

Danielle Sabrina is the founder and CEO of Tribe Builder Media, an award-winning PR agency. Named 2019 Female Entrepreneur of the Year and Top 20 Female Entrepreneurs to Follow 2018. Her diverse client base includes high-profile CEOs, influencers, NBA/NFL players and celebrities.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management Series

Understanding the Paycheck Protection Program and How it Affects Your Business

Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 8: 5 "Keeps" for Business Continuity & Lessons from Past Disruptions

Crisis Management Series

Working From Home and Leading From Home