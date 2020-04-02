Free Webinar | April 9: 3 Simple Steps to Start Your Side Hustle

Join us as we cover simple steps to launch your own side hustles or alternative revenue streams to earn extra money or cover expenses during this time.

April 2, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, many people are looking for side hustles or alternative revenue streams to help them earn extra money or cover expenses. But they often don't know how to start their side hustle journey.

Join us on April 9 at 12PM EST as our expert Kim Perell guides you through her 3 SIMPLE STEPS to start your side hustle. Kim is an award-winning entrepreneur, bestselling author, tech CEO and angel investor. She loves to help aspiring entrepreneurs achieve success, and is a strong believer in paying it forward.

Register Now

About our Speaker

Laid off from her first job at an internet startup, Kim began her journey as an entrepreneur from her kitchen, becoming a multi-millionaire by the time she was 30, and selling her last company for $235 million in 2014.

Kim has been named one of AdAge’s Marketing Technology Trailblazers, Business Insider’s Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising, is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and has been profiled by CNN Money, The New York Times, and Forbes. Kim’s passion to help young entrepreneurs achieve success and is an early stage angel investor in over 70 startups, 14 of which have successfully been acquired by some of the largest Fortune 500 companies. Her first book, The Execution Factor, is designed to help entrepreneurs through mastering execution and will be released by McGraw Hill this fall.