Free Webinar | April 10: Leading & Communicating in Turbulent Times

Image credit: Shutterstock
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

During a crisis, we, as entrepreneurial leaders, have a responsibility to keep our teams informed, calm and safe. Our #1 job right now is to set our people up for success.

And… it’s easier said than done.

Join us on April 10 at 12PM EST and instantly sharpen your leadership & communication skills during this unprecedented time.

You’ll learn how to:

  • Frame your messaging to reduce fear and increase certainty
  • Best respond & adapt to changing conditions
  • Effectively communicate expectations during times of heightened stress
  • Increase connection working remotely
  • Lead effective & engaging video conferencing & virtual meetings - tips everyone will appreciate
  • Maintain & sustain your energy & the energy of your culture
  • Use Magical phrases to frame and direct conversations both at home and at work
  • Shelter your relationships while you shelter in place

AmyK Hutchens is an international award-winning speaker, Amazon bestselling author and has over nineteen years’ experience training and consulting with clients such as The Home Depot, Starbucks Canada, Comerica Bank, Expedia, Lockheed Martin, Securian Financial, Walmart, John Paul Mitchell Systems and hundreds more. AmyK travels the globe, but currently offers her expertise from her home studio, sharing with executives, influencers and go-getters HOW to confidently & competently navigate their toughest conversations without saying something they regret, giving their power away or damaging their relationships. AmyK received her M.S. from Johns Hopkins University and has been a featured guest on numerous TV and radio networks including Bloomberg, NBC, Fox and ABC. She resides in San Diego, California.

