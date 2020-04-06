Free Webinar | April 13: How To Manage Your Mental Stress From The COVID-19 Crisis

Dr. Lauer discusses a number of tips and daily mental exercises to keep everyone at home focused and cognitively fit during this pandemic.

April 6, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While much of the stress associated with COVID-19 has been focused on not contracting the disease through hand washing, social distancing and staying at home, now people are beginning to face the reality of job security and their financial future while confined to their homes.

Join us on April 13 at 3PM EST, as Dr. Larry Lauer provides number of tips and daily mental exercises to keep everyone at home focused and cognitively fit during this pandemic.

Register Now

Dr. Larry Lauer is a mental skills specialist for USTA Player Development and heads the mental performance team. As a PD team member Larry has worked with junior, transitional pro and professional tennis players, and the national coaching staff, training at the three national player development centers. Larry has a Ph.D in exercise and sport science, specializing in sport psychology from the University of North Carolina Greensboro. He has been a sport psychology consultant for over two decades with elite tennis players from juniors, college, and pros.