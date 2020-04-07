Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 13: Staying Calm And Being Productive While Working from Home

Image credit: Shutterstock
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The COVID-19 crisis has forced many of us to work from home. And for almost all of us, this is the first time we have had to work from home, while sharing space with our loved ones or roommates. This is new found territory and being productive and just staying calm in these circumstances are not always the easiest. 

Our expert Paula Rizzo can help you stay calm and be productive while working from home with a few easy and simple tips. Join us on April 13 at 12:00PM EST and learn how you can make the most out of your work from home experience.

Paula Rizzo is the founder of ListProducer.com and the author of Listful Thinking: Using Lists to be More Productive, Highly Successful and Less Stressed. 

