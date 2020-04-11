A New Way To Learn: Acer For Education

April 11, 2020 2 min read

Technology has long been integrated in education and workforce solutions, but the world is more reliant on devices now than ever before. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the globe are closing physical doors in favor of virtual classrooms, and Acer is here to help with that.

Through Acer for Education, the company provides end-to-end educational support to schools and institutions through superior products and adaptive software solutions. As kids around the region embrace e-learning, the team at Acer Middle East have shared some helpful tips to ensure efficient learning during this period:

1. Clear out a space that’s demarcated specifically for studying. Make sure your computers and laptops are cleaned and sanitized regularly, and all supplies are within reach. It is also helpful to prepare the school bag as one normally would for each school day.

2. Invest in reliable technology and high internet speed, and make sure all devices are charged and ready to go! It is also imperative to ensure applications are up to date at all times.

3. In the evenings, review the recordings of online classes as homework with the kids. This will not only help ensure the course material has been fully absorbed, but also prepare them for next day’s classes.

4. Maintain a regular routine, and ensure everyone gets enough sleep, so they are fresh in the morning.

5. Be patient with your kids, and instill confidence. Be encouraging and rewarding, so they embrace e-learning to its greatest potential.

