Free Fireside Chat | April 15: A Disrupter's Guide to Getting Back to Center During Times of Uncertainty

Join our expert Dr. Patti Fletcher as she will guide us on getting back to our center during this pandemic.

April 8, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended all of our lives, from going out to run every-day groceries to how we run our business. For many of us, we have either had to transition to work from home or just close up our businesses temporarily. And we honestly don't have a great idea when this pandemic will be over.

Well join our expert Dr. Patti Fletcher, as she will guide us on getting back to our center during this pandemic.

Register Now

During our fireside chat, Dr. Fletcher will talk about:

How to best cope with the COVID-19 pandemic

How we can get out of a downward spiral

How the pandemic can enable us

How do we create positive disruption during this time

Register Now

Dr. Patti Fletcher, CEO of PSDNetwork, LLC, where she advises corporate executives and board members from lean start-ups to Fortune 100s, from small community organizations to large global non-profits. She is a sought-after speaker on the topics of leading large-scale cultural change, transformational leadership, brand building, cultivating high-performance teams, creating cultures of diversity and inclusion, harnessing talent, gender equity on boards, women in the c-suite, and women in high growth entrepreneurship. Patti is the author of Disrupters: Success Strategies From Women Who Break the Mold.