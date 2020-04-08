Crisis Management Series

Free Fireside Chat | April 15: A Disrupter's Guide to Getting Back to Center During Times of Uncertainty

Join our expert Dr. Patti Fletcher as she will guide us on getting back to our center during this pandemic.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Free Fireside Chat | April 15: A Disrupter's Guide to Getting Back to Center During Times of Uncertainty
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended all of our lives, from going out to run every-day groceries to how we run our business. For many of us, we have either had to transition to work from home or just close up our businesses temporarily. And we honestly don't have a great idea when this pandemic will be over. 

Well join our expert Dr. Patti Fletcher, as she will guide us on getting back to our center during this pandemic.

Register Now

During our fireside chat, Dr. Fletcher will talk about:

  • How to best cope with the COVID-19 pandemic
  • How we can get out of a downward spiral
  • How the pandemic can enable us
  • How do we create positive disruption during this time

Register Now

Dr. Patti Fletcher, CEO of PSDNetwork, LLC, where she advises corporate executives and board members from lean start-ups to Fortune 100s, from small community organizations to large global non-profits. She is a sought-after speaker on the topics of leading large-scale cultural change, transformational leadership, brand building, cultivating high-performance teams, creating cultures of diversity and inclusion, harnessing talent, gender equity on boards, women in the c-suite, and women in high growth entrepreneurship. Patti is the author of Disrupters: Success Strategies From Women Who Break the Mold.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management Series

5 "Keeps" for Business Continuity & Lessons from Past Disruptions

Crisis Management Series

Utilizing Media to Create New Opportunities For Your Business

Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 13: Staying Calm and Being Productive While Working From Home