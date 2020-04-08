Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 16: Take the First Step: Creating A Great Name Is Your Starting Point

While not the first topic you think of in a crisis, spending the time to generate a compelling name can be not only useful, but calming.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Free Webinar | April 16: Take the First Step: Creating A Great Name Is Your Starting Point
Image credit: Shutterstock
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New businesses are born out of crisis. Existing businesses pivot and reposition. Other businesses will offer new products and services. Ideas can be overwhelming. We are in the idea phase and that comes with stress.

What is helpful is a clear first step. That is where naming comes in. While not the first topic you think of in a crisis, spending the time to generate a compelling name can be not only useful, but calming.

Join us on April 16 at 12PM EST as our expert Brad Flowers, co-founder of Bullhorn an agency that builds confident brands with language and design, provides best practices on naming your business. 

Register Now

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management Series

Free Fireside Chat | April 15: A Disrupter's Guide to Getting Back to Center During Times of Uncertainty

Crisis Management Series

5 "Keeps" for Business Continuity & Lessons from Past Disruptions

Crisis Management Series

8 Ways Business Owners Can Take Advantage of the Federal Stimulus Package