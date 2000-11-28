Basics Of An E-Commerce Site

Make sure your site has the right e-commerce elements.

November 28, 2000

When someone says they want to set up an e-commerce site, what exactly do they mean? A basic e-commerce site-a site where commerce is transacted-consists of the following:

The catalog. Where product images or photos are featured along with a description, item number and price. When services are involved instead of products, then the catalog would be the listing of services.

Where product images or photos are featured along with a description, item number and price. When services are involved instead of products, then the catalog would be the listing of services. The shopping cart. The behind-the-scenes technology that allows shoppers to select an item, specify its number, and return to see what's in their shopping cart at any time to add or modify.

The behind-the-scenes technology that allows shoppers to select an item, specify its number, and return to see what's in their shopping cart at any time to add or modify. The checkout system. The technology that's activated once a shopper decides to finalize his or her purchase or "check out." This system, in its most basic form, tallies tax, adds shipping, gives a total cost and processes the shipping and delivery of the items or fulfillment of the services. That process could simply mean e-mailing or faxing you the details for you to fulfill the order or sending the details to your factory or fulfillment house.

That's all there is to a basic e-commerce site!

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.