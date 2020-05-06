Coronavirus

Overcoming the COVID-19 Supply Chain Strain

This challenging time can offer you the chance to learn more about your company's readiness.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Overcoming the COVID-19 Supply Chain Strain
Image credit: Mint Images | Getty Images
Guest Writer
CRO of Anvyl
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As of April 7, more than 200 countries and territories have confirmed cases of the virus. While we don’t yet know the full scope of the economic fallout from the crisis, the outlook is grim. One forecast from Bloomberg Economics estimates a total of $2.7 trillion in lost output worldwide, equal to the entire GDP of the U.K. The global supply chain has already been hit hard, from China to the U.S. to Brazil, and 94 percent of Fortune 1000 companies are experiencing disruptions because of the pandemic. 

My company, Anvyl, specializes in intelligent supply chain technology, and we have been tracking data that shows the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on supply chains. We have captured thousands of global data points across hundreds of factories — from initial POs to points of delivery. Here are some key takeaways from our analysis, as well as best practices to help you mitigate this disruption and others in the future. 

What we’ve seen so far: longer lead times and production delays 

China implemented a shutdown in Wuhan on January 23, and we began tracking the impact of the outbreak in early February, when our Chinese supplier first started reporting delays. 

Lead times provide a simple but clear measure for how the supply strain manifests in our data. We found that for our suppliers in China, lead times have increased by an average of about 20 days since the end of 2019. In other words, if a supplier usually delivers your goods within three weeks, more recently, it has been taking six weeks. 

Longer lead times are directly tied to production delays. In November 2019, the average production delay for suppliers in China was five days. In February 2020, the average delay increased to 18 days. Production delays in China have now returned to normal — an average of five days — after two months of disruption. We can estimate that suppliers in other parts of the world will follow a similar timeline. Our U.S. suppliers only began reporting production delays in March, so we can predict that delays will extend through at least June.

What we expect: shipment delays

Delays don’t exist in a vacuum. A disruption in one part of the supply chain has a domino effect, meaning that today's production delay can contribute to next month's shipment delay. 

We have seen data that shows shipping delays reliably lag behind production delays by about 30 days. If we believe suppliers can regulate production delays in about two months, as they did in China, then we can expect shipment delays to extend one month beyond that. Following that line of reasoning, U.S. suppliers that started experiencing production delays in March may see some relief in supply chain disruptions by June. 

What you can do to protect your supply chain

The current supply chain disruption is extreme, but it is by no means a standalone event. Here are a few steps you can take now to make sure your company can weather any storm. 

  • Start now. Your company will face unpredictable and unavoidable challenges in the future, which is why it’s so important to develop contingency plans before disaster strikes. But it’s never too late to start planning. If you didn’t already have a strategy, invest in one now. Anticipate different phases of disruption and be ready to activate multiple contingencies based on the gravity of the situation.   

  • Put the right people and systems in place. You need an established crisis management team that can take the lead and guide the rest of your company through challenges. Think carefully about the essential roles you need to fill in leadership, operations, logistics, procurement and communications. Determine how the team will centralize information and communicate with full visibility during a crisis. 

  • Be familiar with all aspects of your supply chain. It’s crucial that you develop in-depth knowledge of your supply chain across all levels and tiers. Do regular, in-person supplier audits to understand what each one is capable of in high-stress situations. Identify any possible vulnerabilities that you need to address. 

  • Diversify your suppliers. Diversification will help you safeguard your supply chain against instability. Create a network of diverse suppliers, both local and overseas, that you can use to reduce risks and major disruptions in your supply chain. Establish backup suppliers that you can turn to if your primary suppliers are suddenly compromised. 

  • Build a safety net. Take precautions to ensure your company has both the inventory and the budget to survive a serious supply chain disruption. Increase your safety stock, and consider storing it in multiple strategic locations. Consider your company’s finances, as well as those of your suppliers. If you don’t have a contingency budget already, set one up now so you are financially covered in times of crisis. 

We are in the middle of an unprecedented global supply chain crisis, and we have several more months of volatility ahead of us. Think of this challenging time as an opportunity to gather insights about your supply chain and develop new strategies to strengthen it so it can withstand the next emergency. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Coronavirus

The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: How Sweden Is Faring With Its Coronavirus Response (4/24/2020)

Coronavirus

The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: Could We Have a COVID-19 Vaccine by August? (4/23/2020)

Coronavirus

The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: Could a Smartphone App Help With COVID-19 Contact Tracing? (4/16/2020)