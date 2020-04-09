Crisis Management

Free Webinar | April 20: Quarantine Survival: The Mindfulness Version

Join well-being & mindfulness expert coach, Corene Summers, for this conversation around how to mindfully navigate the ongoing and ever-changing pandemic crisis.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Free Webinar | April 20: Quarantine Survival: The Mindfulness Version
Image credit: Shutterstock
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What would it mean for you to decrease your stress and worry and lead from a place that is not reactive to our current global challenges, but responsive and proactive based on being balanced and conscious? Join well-being & mindfulness expert coach, Corene Summers, for this conversation around how to mindfully navigate the ongoing and ever-changing pandemic crisis. We'll talk about mindset, habits and practical techniques to release stress and anxiety as well as re-energize and stay motivated.

In this session we'll explore how to:

  • Overcome/manage fear and worry amidst uncertainty
  • Remain internally calm and resilient through external chaos
  • Stay mindful and motivated when working from home
  • Quarantine with purpose and cultivate opportunity out of adversity

Register Now

Corene Summers is an expert in tailoring the ancient wisdom of meditation, mindfulness, yoga and holistic techniques to our modern world. She’s a certified Corporate Wellness Specialist©, founder of Artisan Farmacy, an international meditation & yoga teacher, Reiki Master, holistic life coach, writer, advisor & content contributor for the meditation.live App. Corene supports clients in advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep; increasing energy, focus creativity, innovation and success.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management

Sex, Drugs and Rock 'n' Roll in the Time of Coronavirus

Crisis Management

"Can I Send Cold Pitches During Coronavirus?"

Crisis Management

Emotional Control and Focus Are Critical in Times of Chaos