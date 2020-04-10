Tips to Successfully Work From Home During the Pandemic

Working remotely can be quite intimidating-particularly if you have kids to take care of or are unfamiliar with it. However, with the right mindset, working from home works like a charm

April 10, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

To contain the spread of coronavirus and avoid community transmission, companies across the country have implemented telecommuting.

For a lot of people, working from home is an exciting prospect. No need to commute to office, no one staring over your shoulder and the comfort of working at your own pace definitely makes it appealing. For others, it can be quite intimidating—particularly if you have kids to take care of, get distracted easily or are unfamiliar with working remotely. With the right mindset, working from home works like a charm. Let us take a look at a few things you will need to pull this off

Find a Workspace

Even if you do not have an office, setting aside a place to work can help keep distractions at bay. It is important that you find a space where you can carry on your work without worrying about interruptions. It might take some time and tinkering to find a space that can come close to resembling your office setup. It does not necessarily have to be a private room but a designated area far from the couch or bed should do.

Plan Your Day

Make a to-do list and prioritize your tasks. Not only will it help you stay focused but also keep you from procrastinating. Review the list as you start your day and keep referring to it periodically. Evaluate the progress at the end of the day and prepare a list for the next day. Make sure you stick to your schedule. If you keep changing it, you will find it difficult to get into the rhythm, both mentally and physically.

Dress Up

Even if you do not want to wear formal clothes, it is recommended you do not work in your pyjamas. It might sound a little odd to you, but even wearing shoes in addition to jeans and a comfortable shirt will help you separate work from leisure. You do not have to wear the most expensive shoes you own. Even flip flops, sneakers or any other comfortable footwear should do the trick.

Keep your Kids Occupied

It can be quite distracting to work peacefully when you also have to shoulder the additional responsibility of taking care of your kids. Make sure you organize their day around your work time so that you are not interrupted. Divide your parental duties with your spouse based on your work calendars. Be upfront with your coworkers so that they are more understanding of your situation.

As the virus continues to spread rapidly on a global level, new outbreaks and developments are natural. Employers must maintain calm, communicate clearly with their workforce, and take necessary health and safety precautions. Monitor the situation closely, and make sure your stay prepared for contingencies.

At the end of the day, it is about having good boundaries between your home and work life. If you plan it out, communicate well, and exercise self-discipline, there is no reason you won’t be able to manage your professional and personal responsibilities with ease.