A Practical Job Search Guide During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As of today, the number of COVID-19 cases have exceeded 17,80,714 worldwide, and with numbers exponentially increasing each week as more asymptomatic carriers get in touch with high-risk groups, and those affected are unable to receive the care that should be necessitated during these attenuating circumstances.

While the coronavirus pandemic is a humanitarian issue in all ways possible, it is also an economic and a business one.

Sectors most affected, and why

Some of the worst-affected industries during these circumstances are the following:

Hospitality: With a strict mandate by the government to stay at home, the quarantine has affected the hospitality industry the most. They are not getting orders and customers dining-in is nil.

Apparel: With malls being shut, and most of us sourcing through online platforms, resulting in weakening or shutting their supply chain for a while, it is a no-brainer that the apparel industry has taken a hit, and how.

Other Industries affected are consumer durables and electronics as well as poultry and fisheries.

Sectors least affected, and why

Not surprisingly, there have been few sectors and start-ups that have seen a surge during this time of pandemic and global recession. Fintech and edtech, along with pharma and healthtech are a few of these. Zerodha, an online equity and derivatives trading platform, has seen a massive growth curve in trading activity as the market speculates that it’s ‘buying time’. Moreover, a lesser-known start-up called White Hat Junior that teaches children to code virtually has begun clocking a substantial revenue of $2 million. As people try to use this time productively, it is no wonder that companies such as Coursera, Udemy and Upgrad are sure to see a rise in the number of subscribers. Sun Pharmaceuticals, a publicly listed company, and PharmEasy, a start-up, are two companies in healthcare that are doing well despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

The implication of the volatile and unprecedented uncertainty in the short and long term

The implications of these are far and wide. Start-ups led by venture capital funding that fight for survival have had little choice when it comes to employee retention during these trying times. Knotel, We Work’s rival company, has already let go of half of its staff. Back in India, start-ups such as Delhivery, MakeMyTrip, Coverfox, Drivezy, Clevertap and Bounce, too, are in the midst of layoffs. In fact, firms such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, too, have resorted to layoffs amid this volatile environment.

What does this mean for job seekers, current and potential?

Instead of panicking, or feeling anxious due to these uncertainties, here are some of the practical steps proactive job seekers can take.

Seeking the right sectors: Research is imperative. Seeking the right sector that will secure your job, and ensure you have a growth trajectory is of paramount importance. These can be companies that focus on sustainability, the supply chain for healthcare, health tech start-ups or fintech. The idea is to focus on sectors that will stay recession-proof, to ensure your job security. Don’t settle for less but proactively seek security.

Optimizing circle of competency in your chosen vertical: Make a list of all the areas that you are competent in, and build upon those. Not just that, it would be a great idea to amalgamate them all and optimize your circle of competency. Humans were not born to do one single task all their life. Use this time as an opportunity to position yourself as an indispensable generalist, capable of donning multiple hats in your chosen vertical/s.



Exploring virtual and remote modes: With almost the entire world quarantined and chilling (read: working from home), it is only natural that we find ourselves multiple sources of revenue by optimizing our time home and seeking virtual modes of remote work.



Here’s a practical guide to resources wherein remote work in your niche area can be sought.

Software engineering: For software engineering jobs such as developers (full-stack, back-end and front-end), Android or iOS developers as well as QA and DevOps Engineers, Pesto Tech is a great platform that offers competitive salaries for remote work. Be the digital nomad you always wanted to be by exploring this extremely resourceful option. Other useful resources worth checking out for the same are WaW Asia—connecting global companies with remote talent in Asia—and Remote.io.

Design: For UI/UX designers, product designers, and graphic designers, other than displaying their work on websites such as Behance there are a plethora of sources available online for them to both display their work and contact potential clients. Other resources include FlexJobs, SolidGigs, Remotely Awesome Jobs, WeWorkRemotely, Upwork, Freelancer.com and Fiverr, among others.

Engineering management: For engineering management jobs such as a CTO or a product manager, the best option is to directly approach the company of your interest and assess a company you fit and approach CEO’s of nascent start-ups directly through LinkedIn, apply on Angelist, among others.

Some more useful and lesser-known options and resources are as follows:



Slack groups: The Product School and Mind The Product are great tools for personal messages to interact, learn, share and scout relevant opportunities.

Product management LinkedIn groups: Turn on your product manager job alert on LinkedIn jobs to keep up-to-date with relevant openings. Other than this, groups such as The Accidental Product Manager, PM Community and Technical Product Manager will help you connect with your peers, collaborate and proactively seek opportunities that fit your profile.

Deeptech: For data scientists, data engineers, data analysts, machine learning and artificial intelligence, the portals and resources that will be of use include Slack groups for data scientists and engineers as well as for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Business development, marketing and sales



Apart from the LinkedIn job search, a great way to keep in touch with opportunities in this area is to stay in touch with recruitment professionals from HR agencies and such as TopTal and Big.Jobs. Having a personal point of contact and relationship with someone at Indeed, Naukri, Shine or Monster Jobs is a great strategy to let them know your credentials so they can get in touch with you when the right opportunity arises.

Consulting and finance strategy

Consulting companies such as McKinsey, BCG, Parthenon and more often have job openings listed on their website directly. Apart from applying to opportunities online, you may also find the right point of contact in these firms and have a candid conversation with them in order to assess your fit for any opportunity that has risen. Similarly, at finance firms too that are hiring are coveted jobs that need you to constantly be on the lookout for them. The competition is high, the competency level in a shortage-of-demand market even higher. Hence, it is important for you to not be complacent, know exactly what the requirements of any opportunity is and match you skillset with those and talk to the right person, in order to get that interview, and close it.

Exploring entrepreneurship

IBM, Uber, FedEx, Microsoft, General Electric and Uber are all companies that started on the back of a massive recession. When job search is cumbersome, seems uncertain and you have an idea that need not be shelved until the economy recovers; exploring entrepreneurship is a great idea, provided the idea, the resources and the conditions for the same are in place.



Pro-active virtual networking

Cold emailing: Clearbit connects—a Chrome extension—is a great way to get the email IDs of persons you wish to contact; be proactive and send in your resume along with a small body of the message that succinctly describes your intent. Reply.io can be used to form these cold email messages tailored to whom you are messaging and the agenda for the same.



LinkedIn: Now would be a good idea to invest in LinkedIn Premium such that your InMail credits allow you to message multiple people, especially directly at the CXO level who may either choose to interact back or direct you to the right person. It is important to keep your message concise, and for the intent to be non-elusively demonstrated.

Virtual networking events: Network Capital on Facebook often conducts these. You may also keep an eye out on new-age business handles on Instagram and await their live events or simply Product School's YouTube live sessions. Virtual networking sessions is a novel concept in lieu of the pandemic, and slowly but surely emerging. Keeping an eye out for these will certainly be of use in the near future.

Keeping Tabs on Opportunities: Keeping tabs on opportunities on all job portals such as Big.jobs, Indeed.com, Naukri, Monster, Shine, Instahyre and LinkedIn for the profile of your choice and companies you prefer, is a good idea. Having said that, speaking to your peers from different companies, too, is a great way to constantly be updated about potential opportunities.

Despite these unprecedented circumstances, the human spirit has known to collectively triumph over the worst of times. This, too, is surmountable and as clichéd as it may sound, it shall pass. In this time, practicality with a touch of conscious optimism may go a long way in keeping your sanity intact, and ensuring that you are pragmatic in your quest for meaningful employment.