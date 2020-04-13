Coronavirus

Covid-19: Majority Citizens Want Lockdown 2.0

General mood is to continue with strict social distancing norms to contain the spread of Covid-19, as per LocalCircles survey
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Covid-19: Majority Citizens Want Lockdown 2.0
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Chief Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the 21-day countrywide lockdown nears its end, the general sentiment among the public is to continue with strict social distancing norms to contain the spread of Covid-19, a survey has revealed.

About 37 per cent respondents to the survey conducted by community platform LocalCircles said pan India lockdown should be extended. About 42 per cent expressed lifting the lockdown but with strict restrictions. Of this, while 15 per cent respondents said that only districts with no cases should be unlocked, about 27 per cent said districts with no cases and no active cases reported after March 30 should be unlocked.

“Citizens were asked how the government of India should go about removing the lockdown restrictions from April 15th… Analysis of the data shows that 79 per cent citizens are in favor of stringent restrictions even after April 14th to contain further spread of the virus,” said the report. The survey received over 26,000 responses from people residing in 280 districts of the country.

Further, 55 per cent respondents said all inter district transportation systems, such as air, rail and inter-city bus must be kept shut even if lockdown restrictions are lifted. On the flipside, almost 22 per cent reported all inter district transportation systems must be opened but with air travel restrictions maintained in sealed districts.

"Even though many are facing loss of income and problems due to the lockdown, they do seem to believe that this is the only way to keep the infection in check. Cases of Coronavirus have grown exponentially in the last 2 weeks and experts believe that an extension of the lockdown is required to bring the situation under control. Some other countries who have been able to control the COVID-19 spread have shown that a severe lockdown is the only chance countries have to contain the spreading of this virus," the report stated.

Six states, including Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra have already announced extension of lockdown till April 30. News reports are suggesting that the government is contemplating extending the lockdown given the rise in covid-19 positive cases.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Lockdown Leaves Indians Sleep-Deprived

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: What It Means For the Mankind and the Economy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Flipkart, Tata Consumer Products Partner For Supply Of Essentials