Covid-19: Majority Citizens Want Lockdown 2.0

April 13, 2020

As the 21-day countrywide lockdown nears its end, the general sentiment among the public is to continue with strict social distancing norms to contain the spread of Covid-19, a survey has revealed.

About 37 per cent respondents to the survey conducted by community platform LocalCircles said pan India lockdown should be extended. About 42 per cent expressed lifting the lockdown but with strict restrictions. Of this, while 15 per cent respondents said that only districts with no cases should be unlocked, about 27 per cent said districts with no cases and no active cases reported after March 30 should be unlocked.

“Citizens were asked how the government of India should go about removing the lockdown restrictions from April 15th… Analysis of the data shows that 79 per cent citizens are in favor of stringent restrictions even after April 14th to contain further spread of the virus,” said the report. The survey received over 26,000 responses from people residing in 280 districts of the country.

Further, 55 per cent respondents said all inter district transportation systems, such as air, rail and inter-city bus must be kept shut even if lockdown restrictions are lifted. On the flipside, almost 22 per cent reported all inter district transportation systems must be opened but with air travel restrictions maintained in sealed districts.

"Even though many are facing loss of income and problems due to the lockdown, they do seem to believe that this is the only way to keep the infection in check. Cases of Coronavirus have grown exponentially in the last 2 weeks and experts believe that an extension of the lockdown is required to bring the situation under control. Some other countries who have been able to control the COVID-19 spread have shown that a severe lockdown is the only chance countries have to contain the spreading of this virus," the report stated.

Six states, including Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra have already announced extension of lockdown till April 30. News reports are suggesting that the government is contemplating extending the lockdown given the rise in covid-19 positive cases.