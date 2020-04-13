Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 20: The Online Sales Easy Button

Join us for a step-by-step tutorial on how to launch a lead generation and sales machine in minutes.
Image credit: Getty Images
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Join us on April 20 at 3PM EST as our expert Kim Walsh Phillip guides you through best practices to drive lead generation for increase sales. 

What we will discuss:

  • How to quickly set up a registration page without hiring a "techie"
  • The secret plugin that gets your registrants to show up for the webinar
  • How to run the webinar like a pro without buying fancy equipment
  • The plug and play sales page for collecting payment fast
  • Email follow-up made easy to collect even more sales

Register Now

Hosted by Kim Walsh Phillips, author of Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business and No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing with Dan Kennedy. She is also the founder of Powerful Professionals, a coaching and training company.

