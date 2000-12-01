Follow Through on Your Follow-up

Use these methods to organize your commitments to clients.

The more your business grows, the more your client base will increase. Keeping track of commitments you make to clients and following up with clients when promised is easy when you take time to organize your efforts.

Use a to-do list to track clients, projects and deadlines.

Plan your week in advance so you'll know which deadlines you face.

Develop false deadlines to give yourself enough padding to meet an actual deadline.

Use file folders to hold papers in progress-organized by client and/or project-rather than leaving them in stacks on your desk.

When you promise to send something to a client, if that task will take less than two minutes, do it immediately. If it's more involved, enter the task on your to-do list.





Keeping it Together On-the-Run Trying to carry a handheld PC, legal pad, pager and cell phone can turn you into a world-class juggler. Make transporting electronics and papers easy with the E-Runner line of organizers from Day Runner. They're available in a range of sizes and covers, from high-end leather to colorful "sport" nylon. E-Runner organizers are available at office supply stores and through the Dayrunner Web site. Prices range from $25-$134."

