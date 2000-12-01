8 quick and easy ways to keep your books under control

December 1, 2000 2 min read

December 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com.

1. Keep a computerized list of books you want to read. By keeping a list, you'll have a ready-reference available when you go to the store.

2. Check out books from the library or trade with friends. This will serve two purposes. First, you'll save money and storage space by limiting the number of books you buy. Second, you'll have a built-in deadline for reading or returning the book.

3. Set aside one hour each morning or evening to read. Before you automatically turn on the television, read a book instead. You'll be amazed at how many books you'll check off your reading list each year.

4. At least once each year, go through your bookcase and donate or sell the books you no longer need.

5. Listen to books on tape while traveling between appointments or while exercising

6. Skim books for the highlights. Instead of attempting to read an entire book, read the parts that interest you.

7. Highlight as you read or take notes in the margin. When you need to refer to the book again, you'll have no trouble locating the information you need.

8. Designate a shelf on your bookcase for unread books. This will serve as a visual reminder of the number of books you still need to read.

Lisa Kanarek is the author of several books, including 101 Home Office Success Secretsand Organizing Your Home Office For Success, and the founder of HomeOfficeLife.com. She admits to being an "office product junkie" and is always on the lookout for the latest, interesting home office product to be introduced.