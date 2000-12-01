Cruiseone Inc.

Come sail away with this franchise that has you booking idyllic getaways.
Company name: CruiseOne Inc.

Description: A Travel Services International affiliate company that sells cruise packages

Year company began: 1989

Number of dealers: More than 400 in North America

Start-up costs: $9,800 franchise fee, plus the cost for a computer, fax and two phone lines

Contact: www.cruiseone.com/franchise; (800) 892-3928

If you like the idea of helping people plan dream cruises, check out the CruiseOne's franchise opportunity. Ranked No. 78 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 15 in Entrepreneur's Top 101 Homebased Franchises, CruiseOne can be run as a full-or part-time homebased business. Currently, the $7 billion cruise industry is the fastest-growing segment of the travel industry. And since only 10 percent of Americans have been on cruises, there's a wealth of untapped revenue.

On a day-to-day basis, you'll communicate with clients over the phone and occasionally in person, helping to find the best cruise for them. A willingness to provide the best service possible is the key to success with this franchise. People who have a passion for travel or want to experience something new and different will be your audience. "It's an opportunity to help clients fulfill their vacation dreams and fantasies," says Don Luria, director of franchise sales for CruiseOne.

The company provides a thorough training week-long seminar in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on all aspects of the cruise industry-and most of your travel expenses are included in the franchise fee. You'll also receive proprietary CruiseOne software, as well as a Web site, an operations manual and ongoing support from CruiseOne's 40-plus person staff.

