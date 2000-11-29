Denny's Honors Outstanding Operators At National Franchise Convention

Spartanburg, SC-Huntington Restaurant Groups Inc. has been named "2000 Developer of the Year" by Denny's restaurants. The Arizona-based Denny's franchise opened 14 new restaurants during the past year, more than any other Denny's franchise owner.

Huntington president Richard P. Beattie was presented with the company's Doc Mitchell Award during Denny's Franchisee Association 4th Annual Convention held in Las Vegas. The award is named for the late Bruce "Doc" Mitchell, a former Denny's franchisee and chairperson of Denny's Franchise Advisory Council.

"Denny's has continued our record franchise growth momentum this year with milestones, including expansion of Denny's to all 50 states with franchise development of our first restaurant in Rhode Island, and the return of the Denny's brand to Mexico," said James W. Lyons, Denny's executive vice president, franchise and development. "The strength of the Denny's brand is evidenced by the strong franchise commitment of successful business owners like Rich Beattie."

Beattie's franchise, Huntington Restaurant Group, owns and operates 64 Denny's restaurants in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. A restaurant franchise owner/operator for many years, Beattie made a strategic decision in the late 1980s to focus on Denny's. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Huntington Restaurants has 5,000 employees and annual sales of approximately $57 million.

"We are proud of our achievement of opening 64 restaurants in just over 10 years and will continue to develop as many Denny's as we can," Beattie said. -Business Wire

