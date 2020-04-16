Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 24: Managing People in a Distributed Workforce

Our expert presents five ways to leverage the benefits of modern work from home while minimizing the loss of focus, communication and relationships.
Free Webinar | April 24: Managing People in a Distributed Workforce
Image credit: Getty Images
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As we all stay connected digitally during the challenges of social distancing and remote work, it’s never been more important to remember that true connection will always will be that of people and stories and not just machines and spreadsheets.

Key takeaways: Best practices of remote work as well as his own experience in managing distributed global teams, Rishad will present five ways to leverage the benefits of modern work from home while minimizing the loss of focus, communication and relationships:

  1. Acknowledge anxiety, fear and uncertainty
  2. Communicate constantly with at least one weekly scheduled interaction that your team can count on
  3. Augment business meetings with personal conversations
  4. Focus on the five key traits of leadership in every communication (capability, integrity, empathy, vulnerability and inspiration)
  5. Leverage art and storytelling

Hosted by Rishad Tobaccowala who most recently served as Chief Growth Officer and Chief Strategist at Publicis Groupe, an advertising and communications firm with 80,000 employees worldwide, where he is now a Senior Advisor. Over his 37-year career, Tobaccowala has worked across almost every area of marketing including brand advertising, media, database, direct and interactive marketing.

