Entrepreneur Pick: 10 Web Series To Watch During Lockdown and Chill At Home

April 17, 2020

Humans have, since time immemorial, turned to art to seek solace, comfort, hope and inspiration. It is what keeps us going. Over the past century, entertaining people through films has been the most popular form of art. With online entertainment platforms making original content, series today are a grand reflection of how far we’ve come as a society. The OTT has something for everyone catering to every type of choice.

Now that we are under lockdown, turning to some great content would be a good idea. It is a good idea to binge-watch some originals that fill the heart, intrigues the mind and fulfills the soul.

Here is an interesting mix of series handpicked by Entrepreneur India that will truly make one laugh, reflect, celebrate, cry and leave us asking for more.

1) Tiger King:

Netflix's Tiger King is ‘exotic’ and the talk of the town. It is wild, bizarre and well made. It brilliantly captures the feud between Joe Exotic, the eccentric owner of unusual pets and Carole Baskins, a big cat conservationist. It is a thoroughly entertaining watch for anyone who’s looking for something different to keep them hooked through this lockdown.

2) Mentalhood:

Karishma Kapoor's comeback series Mentalhood by Alt Balaji is an endearing and witty take on parenthood. However, there is a dose of humor and it brilliantly captures the chaos and madness that comes along with motherhood and its many responsibilities. Kapoor's refreshing comeback is cheeky and charming in this wholesome new show that is super relatable for every parent out there.

3) She:

She is bold, authentic, riveting and sensitive at the same time. This Netflix original brings a protagonist who is on an undercover mission to bust a drug cartel and instead stumbles into an empowering journey of discovering herself. It is refreshing to watch a woman uncovering her many hidden layers while being on a tough mission.

4) Four More Shots Please:

Looking for some girl gang drama that you can relate to? Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please is already on its second season and shows the life of every young modern woman out there, juggling with her career and family life. It is about four friends trying to conquer their dreams and stumbling into love while discovering themselves. The friendship between the leads is heartwarming and makes it a delightful watch.

5) Special Ops:

Special Ops is like a ticking time bomb, with every moment laced with suspense and thrill. K.K. Menon adds his signature stroke of genius to the mix and the undercover operations taking place in picturesque locations only add to the excitement. The direction of this Hotstar original is gripping, and the characters are spunky, quick-witted and lively, perfectly complimenting the well-crafted storyline

6) The Crown:

History has its charm and if it is your cup of tea, you can't miss this one for sure. With the series on its third season, The Crown is a regal show that is well crafted and is an absolute delight for a lover of history and grandeur. It is almost like taking a time machine back to the golden days of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, and it is a vivid documentation of her rise to power, and the significant moments of her rule.

7) G.O.D:

It's amazing to see how regional series are making its wave among the consumer. Zee5's Telegu original G.O.D is an edgy gangster drama that gives you thrills and jolts at every point. The characters are crafted so well that you will be compelled to watch everything together. The buildup is bold and subtle, with stellar camera work and performances. The masterful music gives you goose bumps and boosts the storyline.

8) Delhi Crime:

Delhi Crime is a very sensitive portrayal of a very dark incident that will remain etched in the country’s memory forever. A heartfelt, grim portrayal of the chain of events before and after the Nirbhaya gang rape in 2012. It manages to provide shocking details that stun the viewers, while also handling the subject with the sensitivity it deserves. Shefali Shah does a splendid job as the chief investigator and effortlessly manages to play a woman on duty dealing with a gruesome crime against another woman.

9) Ctrl Alt Del:

A Tamil modern comedy, Ctrl Alt Del is a fun and breezy Tamil Web series with plenty of light-hearted comedy and is full of the cast that charmingly portrays the struggles of a modern Indian youngster. It is an endearing feel-good series for the young and the young at heart alike.

10) Ozark:

Ozark is a fine crime drama with brilliant cinematography and a unique plot. It is one of the most underrated series of all time and perfectly gives the archetypal narrative of ‘things going awry in a perfect plan’ a fresh and gripping spin.

With we all stuck behind the door, this is the right time to watch some compelling, interesting and thrilling originals. The increasing watch in the online content speaks volumes about the modern viewer, who’s consuming online streaming like never before. So let's make the most of our time and delve into these masterpieces and cheer ourselves up during the lockdown.