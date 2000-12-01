You Can Travel And Stay Healthy

Tips for staying in shape when on a business trip or a vacation
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hilton Hotels and a panel of experts from the American Council on Exercise, the National Sleep Foundation in Washington, DC, the American Institute of Stress in Yonkers, New York, and the Biobehavioral Institute in Boston offer the following tips for staying healthy while traveling:

  • Call your airline 24 hours or more in advance and request a lowfat or vegetarian meal. And pack your own healthy snacks like bottled water, dried fruit, dry cereal, oatmeal packets and nutrition bars.
  • When booking your hotel room, request one that's nonsmoking and far away from junk-food vending machines.
  • Call ahead to ask your hotel about gym facilities on-site or nearby. But also remember, you don't need to be in a gym to exercise. Explore your surroundings by walking through a museum or park.
  • Drink at least one eight-ounce glass of water for every hour in flight to prevent dehydration.
  • Get up and walk around the airplane every hour or so to stretch.
  • Instead of your casual shoes, wear your running or exercise shoes on the airplane and when you're not in your business attire.
  • If appropriate, schedule business meetings on the tennis court, golf course or running track.
  • Avoid dishes that are battered, fried, creamy, au gratin and breaded. Instead, choose foods that are baked, roasted, steamed, broiled and stir-fried.

For more expert tips and insights on how to combat stress, stay fit and get a good night's sleep while on the road, get a copy of the booklet, "Bridge The Gap Between Home and Travel," free of charge by writing to: Hilton Hotels Corp. TLC, c/o DCW, 8730 Sunset Blvd., Fifth Fl., Los Angeles, CA, 90069; via e-mail at carin_meyer@cohnwolfe.com or via fax at (310) 967-2910.

Check out today's Daily News article on Hilton's recent holiday travel survey and find out where you "fit" in.

