Weddings – A Billion Dollar Agency

April 23, 2020 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A simple search for industries grossing billions throws up results that include automobiles, IT, fuels and the like. Compare that to weddings – and does billions of dollars sound like an extreme exaggeration? The answer – shockingly – is no! For while marriage may be a relationship between just two individuals pledging to spend

their lives together, a wedding is a relationship between event planners, jewelers, designers, decorators, the travel industry, hospitality, catering, entertainment, and several others.



A look at the statistics going back a few years is enough to shed light on why tying the knot is setting cash registers ringing nationwide. Research in 2012 showed the Indian wedding industry at an estimated worth of US$ 25.5 billion. Cut to 2019, and that estimate had nearly doubled, falling somewhere between US$ 40–50 billion.

According to reports, average Indians spend nearly one-fifth of their family wealth on their wedding, with the upper-middle classes spending easily upwards of US$ 1 million. Given India’s exploding population, it is easy to do the math.



Think back to the epic weddings in India recently, and the numbers begin to make sense. ‘Epic’ is the word of choice here, because calling them simply ‘big’ would be a gross understatement. Simple is passé; making a statement is in. This trend is largely attributed to India’s rapid economic growth a decade ago and the sudden emergence of a whole class of newly-minted millionaires and billionaires, who spare no expense to ensure that the world knows they’ve arrived. Add to that the blurring of lines between industrialists, socialites and the glamour of Bollywood, and it’s a perfect recipe for indulgent extravagance, Karan Johar style.

Even for the young in the middle and upper middle classes, with their higher disposable incomes and easily disbursed loans, unprecedented internet access to picture-perfect Pinterest boards and extensive press coverage of celebrity weddings means they really can aim for the stars for their big day.



So what, exactly, makes weddings so expensive? Here’s a rundown on where most of the moolah is spent. Indian weddings aren’t just a walk down the aisle for a simple exchange of vows. Instead, a contemporary Indian wedding now starts with an Instagram-worthy proposal, often in an exotic location. This is followed by an engagement party, a modern version of the traditional ‘Roka’. The cost of just the bride-to-be’s solitaire (anywhere between 1 to 20 carats, totalling from lakhs to tens of crores) easily beats the cost of real estate in most major metros. Add to that your venue, catering, entertainment and ensemble costs, and the total is probably a sizable spend.



Next up are the bride’s and the groom’s last hurrahs to singledom, the stag party and bachelorette – where travel-savvy millennials take off with their set of jet-setting friends. Those with extended budgets may hit up hotspots like Santorini or the Caribbean Islands, while others more conscious of economy may opt for Bali or even Goa instead.



The wedding, more a merging of extended families rather than just two individuals, is easily a weeklong affair or more, punctuated by cocktail parties, a mehendi, sangeet, the actual wedding, a reception, and sometimes a string of other post-wedding festivities, culminating in a carefully curated honeymoon.



Every single one of these events is much like a mini-wedding in itself; so naturally, the bills match. For backdrops like the Palace of Versailles, Lake Como, cruise ships, private islands and opulent palaces of Rajasthan definitely doesn’t come cheap. And neither do performances by entertainers of world renown – Jennifer Lopez, Kylie

Minogue, Beyoncé, John Legend, Coldplay and The Chainsmokers have all regaled guests at Indian weddings. Even four- or five-star hotels and resorts as venues with Bollywood and television stars performing is becoming commonplace, adding to the tally.



Paper invites are out; bespoke invites, usually at a premium, are on trend. These go out to a list of hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of invitees. With guests of extremely- high profile – politicians, industrialists, entertainers, sports icons – descending at the venue, naturally sizable sums must not only be spent on their travel (private jets, helicopters, boats, top-end cars usually on call within moments), but also on their security and accommodation. Teams of specialist chefs are flown in to cater to the guests’ palates, in an attempt to create a memorable culinary experience. Even for average weddings, a regular caterer with just one cuisine on the menu just will not do, for the appetites of Indians have now been whetted for exotic tastes, what with our mushrooming restaurant scene and growing international travel habits.



Where a middle-class bride now wears a wedding ensemble running into lakhs, big weddings enlist the help of top couturiers to create trousseaus worth millions for not just the bridal couple and their immediate families, but often even the guests. Press photos of some of these weddings often resemble designer catalogs fresh off the runway, now inspiring even the masses to take up the trend as far as their own finances will allow.



And finally, the jewelry! Irrespective of class, jewelry is a vital component of Indian weddings. Apparently, half the gold bought in the country every year is purchased with weddings in mind. While gold always remains a solid investment, making the purchase a sensible one, wedding trends have turned towards diamonds, emeralds and rubies, driving up costs even higher.



Now multiply these Indian wedding bills into the number of the entire world’s couples getting hitched, and it’s easy to get a clear picture of exactly why this industry is growing by leaps and bounds. After all, for most of us, we only get married once…so we may as well make the big day count!